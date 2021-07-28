Toyota to halt more lines in Japan over COVID disruptions in Vietnam

Toyota Motor Corp said Tuesday it will suspend another three assembly lines in Japan for several days in August due to supply chain disruptions caused by the spread of coronavirus infections in Vietnam.

The latest suspensions will affect the production of around 5,000 vehicles, bringing the total number of vehicles to about 8,000 following the automaker's announcement on Thursday that a line would be suspended due to the infections in the Southeast Asian country.

The company's Tahara plant in Aichi Prefecture will suspend a line for four days from Aug. 3 and its affiliate Toyota Auto Body Co will suspend two lines for two days from Aug 5 at its plant in Yoshiwara in the central Japan prefecture, according to the automaker.

The factories produce vehicles such as high-end Lexus brand cars and Land Cruiser sport utility vehicles.

The company said last Thursday it will suspend a production line at Toyota Auto Body's Fujimatsu plant in the prefecture for five days from July 29 "due to a parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia."

