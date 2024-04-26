 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Toyota to invest $1.4 bil to set up 2nd EV production site in U.S.

0 Comments
TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp said Friday it will invest $1.4 billion in its factory in the U.S. state of Indiana to start producing electric vehicles from 2026, making it the company's second EV production site in the country after its Kentucky plant.

The Japanese automaker will hire up to 340 new employees for the project to produce three-row, all-electric sport utility vehicles, it said.

Batteries will be supplied from its new battery factory under construction in North Carolina, according to the automaker.

Its Kentucky plant is scheduled to start producing a different three-row SUV model in 2025.

The automaker is expanding its EV production capacity in the United States to make its vehicles eligible for the country's tax credits program, recently introduced by President Joe Biden's administration.

To be eligible for the credits, EVs must be built in North America, a condition that has prompted many automakers to ramp up investment in the region.

The Indiana factory currently produces the Sienna minivan and the Highlander SUV models, among other cars.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Old Kurayoshi Line

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 22 – 28, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Unique Character Shops in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Shows To Get A Sense Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Common Bugs in Japan and How to Get Rid of Them

GaijinPot Blog

Shukkeien Garden

GaijinPot Travel