Toyota to invest $3.4 bil in U.S. battery production

The world's biggest carmaker, Toyota, unveiled plans on Monday to invest $3.4 billion in automotive batteries in the United States and build a factory in the country for their production.
The 10-year investment is part of a project announced last month by the Japanese firm to pour 1.5 trillion yen ($13.1 billion) into the development and supply of batteries for electric vehicles as it pushes to make its production carbon-neutral.
"Toyota's commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers," said Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer at Toyota Motor North America.
The company did not specify further details such as a site and production capacity but said it would establish a new company for the U.S. project.
In June, Toyota said it aimed to make its production carbon-neutral by 2035, replacing the previous target date of 2050.
Toyota is a pioneer of hybrid vehicles and autos using hydrogen fuel and is also stepping up its development of battery-powered electric cars.
Last year Japan's former prime minister Yoshihide Suga set a 2050 deadline for the world's third-largest economy to become carbon neutral, significantly firming up the country's climate-change commitments.
The nation has struggled to cut carbon emissions after shutting down reactors following the 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.© 2021 AFP
2 Comments
sakurasuki
What will happen to fuel cell?
https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Automobiles/Toyota-to-produce-key-fuel-cell-components-in-China
Wolfpack
Batteries don’t do anything for the environment when they are charged from electricity created by fossil fuel energy plants - which are the vast majority of the plants in America. Given the toxicity of batteries and cost of disposal you can make a solid argument that batteries are worse for the environment than internal combustion engines. Just shifting the carbon emissions to the power plant from the tailpipe is a waste of resources when the US should be going all in on nuclear power supplement by a few wind and solar farms here and there.