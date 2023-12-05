Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Toyota logo Photo: AP file
business

Toyota to make 20% of European sales zero-emission cars by 2026

LONDON

Toyota Motor Corp said Monday it will increase the percentage of zero-emission vehicles in its European sales to over 20 percent by 2026, offering at least 15 electric and fuel-cell models.

The plan comes as the European Union is set to ban sales of gasoline-powered cars in 2035, prompting global automakers to accelerate a shift to all-electric cars.

The world's biggest carmaker by volume currently offers five EV models and one FCV under the Toyota brand and two EVs under the upscale Lexus brand.

Toyota, which was once seen as reluctant to embrace EVs, has recently been ramping up its efforts to expand its line-up of battery-driven cars as part of its strategy to offer a wide range of green cars and cater to different energy situations across the world.

"Whilst we will continue to offer multiple carbon reduction technologies, we will also steadily increase the number of zero-emissions vehicles we offer to customers," Yoshihiro Nakata, CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, said in a statement.

All Lexus brand models are scheduled to be EVs by 2035 globally, but for the European market, it plans to achieve that goal by 2030 if market situations allow, Toyota said.

The Japanese automaker also said it plans to achieve full carbon neutrality in production and logistics in Europe by 2040, 10 years earlier than the company's goal to do so globally by 2050. Toyota will utilize hydrogen fuel cell trucks for main logistics routes among other measures to reduce carbon emissions.

Toyota sold about 1.08 million cars in Europe in 2022, accounting for about 10 percent of the company's total sales. The figure is expected to increase to 1.17 million units in 2023, the company said.

