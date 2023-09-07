Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyota's new Century model
Toyota's new Century model Photo: Toyota Motoe Corp
business

Toyota to offer Century SUV in bid to win more wealthy customers

2 Comments
NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp unveiled Wednesday a sport utility vehicle type of its most luxurious brand, Century, as part of efforts to expand its line-up of premium cars to cater to the demand from wealthy customers.

The new model of the chauffeur-driven vehicle, only offered as a plug-in hybrid car, is priced from 25 million yen onwards, about 5 million yen higher than the existing sedan model, making it the most expensive domestically mass-produced car at Toyota.

The Century sedans have been used by many VIPs in Japan, such as royal families, top politicians and corporate executives.

The new model has fully reclining rear seats, an improved audio system and rear doors that open 75 degrees to ensure ease of entry and exit, according to Toyota.

The automaker started to take orders on Wednesday and plans to deliver vehicles to customers by the end of the year. The company aims to sell 30 units per month, it said.

The Century was launched in 1967 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Sakichi Toyoda, the Toyota group's founder. The company has sold about 42,000 units of the brand since.

The new model, to be produced at its Tahara Plant in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, will be sold in Japan and overseas, the company said.

Its overseas rivals, such as British carmakers Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley, have also sold luxury SUVs.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

An extravagance!

A ‘chauffeur-driven’ vehicle?

The vast majority of Japanese will never have the means to buy such a vehicle but there will be plenty to drive around their wealthy employers

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Is that a hearse?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to Discover Traditional Okinawa Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: September Karaoke Party

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How to be a K-Pop Fan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tenjin Underground Mall (Tenjin City)

GaijinPot Travel

Recipe: Sumashi-jiru

Savvy Tokyo

Pet-Friendly Apartments: Honesty is the Best Policy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

You’re Not Ready For Earthquakes in Japan – Preparation Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kyushu Ceramics: Discover the Beauty and History of Japanese Porcelain

GaijinPot Blog

Fumon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Crazy About Kakigori: Japan’s Favorite Summer Treat

GaijinPot Blog