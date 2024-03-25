Toyota to open new Tokyo head office in Shinagawa in FY2030

Concept image of building as seen from Shinagawa Station and the lobby area

Toyota Motor Corporation says it will sign a new agreement with Keikyu Corporation in relation to the agreement signed in 2020 to serve as a joint operator in the development of the Shinagawa Station West Exit area. The new agreement relates to the transfer of a portion of land in the corresponding area as well as the joint construction and operation of a planned building to promote urban development.

Toyota will open a new Tokyo head office in FY2030 in the building, which is planned for construction in the west exit vicinity. This area is expected to see improvements in urban functions with the opening of the maglev line and other projects going forward.

As the automotive industry concept is being transformed by CASE (Connected, Autonomous/Automated, Shared and Electric) and other technological innovations, Toyota is being revamped into a mobility company.

Toyota said the new office will serve as a place for collaborative creation where a diverse group of partners can gather, with software development functions and facilities necessary for demonstrations.

Source: Toyota Motor Corp

© JCN Newswire