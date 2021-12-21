Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Toyota to put production of 20,000 cars on hold in January

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp will partially halt operations at five factories in Japan in January, causing a delay in the production of about 20,000 cars in total, as it continues to struggle with the procurement of auto parts due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a shortage of chips.

The planned halt comes after the company stopped some production lines this month at 6 domestic factories, affecting output of about 22,000 cars. The carmaker will stick to its global annual output target of 9 million cars for the year ending in March 2022 despite the halt, it said.

A shortage of auto parts and semiconductors is posing a big challenge to carmakers worldwide as the pandemic has forced parts factories in Southeast Asia and elsewhere to shut down and shelter-in-place policies around the world caused chip demand for electronics to soar, making it harder for companies like Toyota to secure supplies.

The cars affected will include the Harrier and the RAV4 sport utility vehicles, the company said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog