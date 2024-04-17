 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
business

Toyota to recall over 130,000 Prius hybrid cars due to door glitch

TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it is recalling a total of 135,305 units of the Prius hybrid car in Japan, citing a rear door handle glitch.

The automaker said it will halt production and stop taking orders from dealerships until it can resolve the issue. The company notified Japan's transport ministry of the recall plan the same day.

The ministry said insufficient waterproofing meant electronic parts of the models' doors could short-circuit if exposed to water, which could prompt the doors to open while the vehicle was being driven.

The models in question are those manufactured between November 2022 and April 2024, Toyota said, adding that it plans to replace the parts on the vehicles affected by the glitch.

A total of about 211,000 units will be affected by the glitch worldwide, including North America, according to the automaker.

