Toyota to release new EV with Subaru in North America, Japan in 2026

TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday that it will release a new electric vehicle in North America and Japan in 2026, the second EV jointly developed with Subaru Corp, with the sales price yet to be announced.

The move comes as Toyota, the world's biggest automaker by volume, has been working to strengthen its EV operations by tapping into Subaru's development and production capabilities to catch up with rivals in the United States and Europe.

Toyota said last week it expects net profit to fall 34.9 percent to 3.1 trillion yen ($21.3 billion) in the current business year through next March, amid higher U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump and a stronger yen.

