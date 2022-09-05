Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Corporation cars are seen at briefing on battery EV strategy in Tokyo
A Toyota showroom in Tokyo Photo: Reuters/File
business

Toyota, Nissan to suspend production in western Japan as typhoon nears

0 Comments
TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp will suspend some evening shifts at three plants in western Japan due to an approaching typhoon, it said on Monday.

Toyota will suspend Monday night shift production starting at 9 p.m. and cancel Tuesday morning production at three factories in Fukuoka Prefecture.

The automaker expects to resume production on the Tuesday night shift, it said on its website.

Similarly, Nissan Motor Corp and Nissan Shatai Co subsidiaries in Fukuoka Prefecture are expected to suspend production for Monday night and Tuesday daylight shifts, a Nissan Motor spokesperson told Reuters.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog