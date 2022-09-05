Toyota, Nissan to suspend production in western Japan as typhoon nears

Toyota Motor Corp will suspend some evening shifts at three plants in western Japan due to an approaching typhoon, it said on Monday.

Toyota will suspend Monday night shift production starting at 9 p.m. and cancel Tuesday morning production at three factories in Fukuoka Prefecture.

The automaker expects to resume production on the Tuesday night shift, it said on its website.

Similarly, Nissan Motor Corp and Nissan Shatai Co subsidiaries in Fukuoka Prefecture are expected to suspend production for Monday night and Tuesday daylight shifts, a Nissan Motor spokesperson told Reuters.

