COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Toyota to temporarily stop all plants in Europe, Russia

NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp said Monday it will temporarily halt work at all plants in Europe and Russia in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Toyota will suspend its plant in Russia for five days from Monday. It also said vehicle and parts factories which have seen operations suspended in six other nations including Britain and Turkey are likely to be halted at least until April 19.

In 2019, the world's second-largest automaker by volume manufactured around 780,000 units in Europe, up 0.4 percent from a year before.

The Japanese auto giant has also halted output in the United States, Mexico and Canada through April 17 and will stop some production in Japan from Friday due to sluggish demand.

In China, meanwhile, the automaker has brought production at all of its four auto plants back to normal levels.

