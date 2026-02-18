Toyota union lowers annual bonus demand

Toyota Motor Corp's labor union on Wednesday demanded an annual bonus equivalent to 7.3 months' pay, down 0.3 month from last year's record-high payment, as the automaker grapples with higher U.S. tariffs.

The union said it also demanded wage hikes at the year's "shunto" spring pay negotiations, but it did not disclose specific figures.

Toyota's negotiations with the union have long served as a bellwether for spring wage talks.

Among other automakers, Honda Motor Co.'s union called for a total monthly wage hike of 18,500 yen ($120), including base pay increases, down 1,000 yen from the level demanded the previous year.

The union of Nissan Motor Co., which is currently carrying out extensive restructuring, did not disclose details on either a wage hike or an annual bonus.

Mazda Motor Corp.'s union demanded a monthly pay hike totaling 19,000 yen, up 1,000 yen from a year earlier, while Mitsubishi Motors Corp.'s union called for an 18,000 yen increase, down 1,000 yen. Daihatsu Motor Co.'s union demanded a 22,000 yen raise.

Akihiro Kaneko, president of the Japan Automobile Workers' Unions, welcomed the unions' demands as being close to last year's levels.

"We hope that the request from each union will be sufficiently reflected" in negotiation outcomes, he said.

The outcomes of the wage negotiations at major Japanese automakers are expected to be reported on March 18.

