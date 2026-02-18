 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Toyota union lowers annual bonus demand

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp's labor union on Wednesday demanded an annual bonus equivalent to 7.3 months' pay, down 0.3 month from last year's record-high payment, as the automaker grapples with higher U.S. tariffs.

The union said it also demanded wage hikes at the year's "shunto" spring pay negotiations, but it did not disclose specific figures.

Toyota's negotiations with the union have long served as a bellwether for spring wage talks.

Among other automakers, Honda Motor Co.'s union called for a total monthly wage hike of 18,500 yen ($120), including base pay increases, down 1,000 yen from the level demanded the previous year.

The union of Nissan Motor Co., which is currently carrying out extensive restructuring, did not disclose details on either a wage hike or an annual bonus.

Mazda Motor Corp.'s union demanded a monthly pay hike totaling 19,000 yen, up 1,000 yen from a year earlier, while Mitsubishi Motors Corp.'s union called for an 18,000 yen increase, down 1,000 yen. Daihatsu Motor Co.'s union demanded a 22,000 yen raise.

Akihiro Kaneko, president of the Japan Automobile Workers' Unions, welcomed the unions' demands as being close to last year's levels.

"We hope that the request from each union will be sufficiently reflected" in negotiation outcomes, he said.

The outcomes of the wage negotiations at major Japanese automakers are expected to be reported on March 18.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

What the Year of the Fire Horse Means for Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Popular Souvenirs in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival: One of Japan’s Most Magical Winter Events

GaijinPot Blog

Luxury Japanese Skincare: What’s Worth the Price Tag?

Savvy Tokyo

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog