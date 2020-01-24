Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Toyota union plans to demand ¥10,100 monthly pay rise per member

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp's labor union plans to demand a monthly average pay rise of 10,100 yen per union member in this year's spring wage negotiations, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The amount is less than the 10,700 yen raise agreed last year with the major Japanese automaker's management, which faces intensified competition in the development of self-driving and electric cars.

The pay rise includes hikes in regular wages based on a worker's age or length of employment as well as base pay. Last year, the union sought a raise of 12,000 yen.

The labor group called for bonuses worth 6.5 months' worth of pay, down from 6.7 months granted the previous year, reflecting an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.

The body will also demand a wage system that will better reflect each employee's performance rather than age or length of employment, in order to improve union members' incentive to work.

The union will present to its members the planned demand next Monday and finalize it on Feb 7. Toyota's negotiations with its union are a trendsetter for annual wage talks in Japan.

This is the seventh consecutive year that the automaker's union has demanded a pay-scale hike, although the specific amount for an increase in base pay has not been released with the union focusing rather on securing overall improvement in benefits for employees.

Toyota posted a record group net profit and sales for the April-September period in 2019 on robust demand in Europe and China, but its consolidated operating profit and sales are projected to fall from a year earlier in the year to March 2020.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Immigration Has Begun Enforcing Stricter Visa Requirements for Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japan’s Love For Natural Wine And 6 Of Tokyo’s Best Bars To Drink It At

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk About the Future in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Health & Beauty

7 Best Japanese Drugstore Mascaras

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 3, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog