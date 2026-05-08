Toyota unveils Lexus's 1st 3-row EV, set for winter launch in Japan

Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday unveiled the TZ, the first three-row electric vehicle under its luxury Lexus brand, to be rolled out in Japan this winter, aiming to tap demand from families.

Toyota revealed the new sport utility vehicle at the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama in Aichi Prefecture, saying it also plans to sell the model in North America, Europe and China, with pricing to be disclosed at a later date.

"The TZ represents a new standard in electrified luxury utility," said Simon Humphries, Toyota's operating officer who oversees design, in the world premiere.

"The inherent silence of an electric powertrain combined with a rigid body structure creates a uniquely controlled acoustic environment," he added.

For the model to be sold in Japan, the TZ EV has a cruise range of 620 kilometers per charge, while offering a spacious interior and enhanced quietness that is a strength of the Lexus brand. It will be available in a total of 11 body colors, Toyota said.

The automaker also showed the technical center's test courses to reporters. The development facility, which fully opened in 2024, is used mainly for vehicles of the Lexus and GR sport brands to conduct test drives and make improvements.

© KYODO