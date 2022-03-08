Transport ministry inspects Toyota subsidiary Hino over data rigging

Japan's transport ministry conducted Monday an on-site inspection of Hino Motors Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp's truck-making subsidiary, after the automaker admitted last week to submitting fraudulent emissions and fuel economy data to authorities.

Officials of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism searched the firm's headquarters and other locations in Tokyo without prior notice based on the road transport vehicle law. The ministry plans to conduct further inspections covering production sites.

The ministry has suggested Hino may be forced to halt production if an investigation finds the firm has violated the law.

Hino said last Friday the use of fraudulent data had been ongoing since at least 2016, suspending the same day the shipment of vehicles with engines for which the figures were utilized and may not meet Japanese standards.

The ministry ordered the automaker to recall the related vehicles on Friday.

