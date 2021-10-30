Travel agency H.I.S. expects record ¥53 bil loss amid pandemic

Travel agency H.I.S. Co said Saturday it expects to report a record net loss of 53 billion yen for the year ending this month, its second straight year in the red, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the industry.
The Japanese firm's latest result follows the 25 billion yen loss it made in the previous fiscal year. Revenue for the current year is expected to fall 70 percent to 125 billion yen, it said, adding it will not pay an annual dividend.
Nearly 80 percent of the company's revenue comes from services linked to overseas travel.
H.I.S. in September sold its head office in Tokyo for 32.4 billion yen to improve its financial position. It also plans to raise 21.5 billion yen through third-party allotment and issuance of share warrants, it said.
Its rival JTB Corp has also been undertaking restructuring efforts including the sale of offices.© KYODO
17 Comments
Login to comment
Good
Tough luck. Suck it up. Capitalism has its good times and bad.
sakurasuki
So far there is no sign for opening Japanese border so will be more 53 billion in total
https://japantoday.com/category/national/japan-keeps-tourism-freeze-despite-plunge-in-virus-cases
JeffLee
I can't remember the last time I went into an HIS or an affiliate's office. Even long before the pandemic, I had been getting the best deals by booking online directly with the airlines and with the hotel booking websites like Booking.com.
Newgirlintown
I think what people are forgetting in all this is the effect it will have on the thousands of people who work there.
ulysses
The office is where their employees work, not a retail store! I remember their old HQ in Nishi Shinjuku, wonder if that was the one they sold.
I hope Japan opens up to a least few key destinations like Hawaii,Guam etc that’s where a lot of these OTAs make money from.
Asiaman7
If true, the office does not need to be in Shinjuku, where office space is rather pricey.
ShinkansenCaboose
KNT is hurting too. We try to use them every six weeks or so, but still there are better deals online, however, if you want to book on Kanko trains and get the best seat, booths, or room assignments a travel agent is the way to go. Nearly impossible to book those yourself.
Our agent the Tencho has had to move offices three times within the last year. Lucky for her though it has been moved closer to her home.
bob
"Shut everything down" many said.
Heres another lesson for the economically illiterate who think you can simply turn the economy off an on like a light switch.
But of course, like the 9000 ANA layoffs yesterday,
Crickets.
ulysses
I am sure the HIS hotshots take into consideration different factors when choosing a location.
They are in Toranomon now, which is pricier!!!
ulysses
The issue probably is actual illiteracy, ANA is not laying off 9000 employees immediately , they are reducing the numbers over 5 years!!!
bob
oh, its NOT all at the same time? Well, that makes it all better!
(Seriously, a lot of people like this are going to be VERY shocked to see how bad this gets...)
WA4TKG
I bought a R T ticket o Okinawa from their office in Miami, they got me a good deal
ulysses
Retirements, lower hiring, reassignments are some of the ways staff is reduced. Understand the process helps one make relevant comments.
Not really, since I understand how these things are carried out.
kurisupisu
The Japanese government has stifled the economy-not the pandemic!
nonu6976
HIS is for old folks who are don't know who to do things online, or those who don't mind paying extra for having things organized by them. They are also a complete rip-off.
GdTokyo
No Bob, retirements and layoffs are not the same thing.
And understanding the difference prior to spouting off isn’t exactly rocket science.
Pukey2
I've used HIS online several times. Usually, for airline tickets only, I now tend to book directly with the airlines.
Most packages are a rip-off, but sometimes there are bargains. I should know because I've taken advantage of really cheap packages. I've often found HIS to be cheaper than the other big companies.