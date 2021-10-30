Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Travel agency H.I.S. expects record ¥53 bil loss amid pandemic

17 Comments
TOKYO

Travel agency H.I.S. Co said Saturday it expects to report a record net loss of 53 billion yen for the year ending this month, its second straight year in the red, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the industry.

The Japanese firm's latest result follows the 25 billion yen loss it made in the previous fiscal year. Revenue for the current year is expected to fall 70 percent to 125 billion yen, it said, adding it will not pay an annual dividend.

Nearly 80 percent of the company's revenue comes from services linked to overseas travel.

H.I.S. in September sold its head office in Tokyo for 32.4 billion yen to improve its financial position. It also plans to raise 21.5 billion yen through third-party allotment and issuance of share warrants, it said.

Its rival JTB Corp has also been undertaking restructuring efforts including the sale of offices.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

17 Comments
Login to comment

Tough luck. Suck it up. Capitalism has its good times and bad.

-6 ( +4 / -10 )

So far there is no sign for opening Japanese border so will be more 53 billion in total

https://japantoday.com/category/national/japan-keeps-tourism-freeze-despite-plunge-in-virus-cases

7 ( +7 / -0 )

I can't remember the last time I went into an HIS or an affiliate's office. Even long before the pandemic, I had been getting the best deals by booking online directly with the airlines and with the hotel booking websites like Booking.com.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

I think what people are forgetting in all this is the effect it will have on the thousands of people who work there.

5 ( +8 / -3 )

can't remember the last time I went into an HIS or an affiliate's office.

The office is where their employees work, not a retail store! I remember their old HQ in Nishi Shinjuku, wonder if that was the one they sold.

I hope Japan opens up to a least few key destinations like Hawaii,Guam etc that’s where a lot of these OTAs make money from.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

ulysses  07:47 am

The office is where their employees work, not a retail store!

If true, the office does not need to be in Shinjuku, where office space is rather pricey.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

KNT is hurting too. We try to use them every six weeks or so, but still there are better deals online, however, if you want to book on Kanko trains and get the best seat, booths, or room assignments a travel agent is the way to go. Nearly impossible to book those yourself.

Our agent the Tencho has had to move offices three times within the last year. Lucky for her though it has been moved closer to her home.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

"Shut everything down" many said.

Heres another lesson for the economically illiterate who think you can simply turn the economy off an on like a light switch.

But of course, like the 9000 ANA layoffs yesterday,

Crickets.

-6 ( +4 / -10 )

If true, the office does not need to be in Shinjuku, where office space is rather pricey.

I am sure the HIS hotshots take into consideration different factors when choosing a location.

They are in Toranomon now, which is pricier!!!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Heres another lesson for the economically illiterate who think you can simply turn the economy off an on like a light switch.

But of course, like the 9000 ANA layoffs yesterday,

The issue probably is actual illiteracy, ANA is not laying off 9000 employees immediately , they are reducing the numbers over 5 years!!!

6 ( +11 / -5 )

The issue probably is actual illiteracy, ANA is not laying off 9000 employees immediately , they are reducing the numbers over 5 years!!!

oh, its NOT all at the same time? Well, that makes it all better!

(Seriously, a lot of people like this are going to be VERY shocked to see how bad this gets...)

-7 ( +3 / -10 )

I bought a R T ticket o Okinawa from their office in Miami, they got me a good deal

4 ( +6 / -2 )

oh, its NOT all at the same time? Well, that makes it all better! 

Retirements, lower hiring, reassignments are some of the ways staff is reduced. Understand the process helps one make relevant comments.

(Seriously, a lot of people like this are going to be VERY shocked to see how bad this gets...)

Not really, since I understand how these things are carried out.

5 ( +9 / -4 )

The Japanese government has stifled the economy-not the pandemic!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

HIS is for old folks who are don't know who to do things online, or those who don't mind paying extra for having things organized by them. They are also a complete rip-off.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

But of course, like the 9000 ANA layoffs yesterday,

No Bob, retirements and layoffs are not the same thing.

And understanding the difference prior to spouting off isn’t exactly rocket science.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

HIS is for old folks who are don't know who to do things online, or those who don't mind paying extra for having things organized by them. They are also a complete rip-off.

I've used HIS online several times. Usually, for airline tickets only, I now tend to book directly with the airlines.

Most packages are a rip-off, but sometimes there are bargains. I should know because I've taken advantage of really cheap packages. I've often found HIS to be cheaper than the other big companies.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Easy Japanese Karaoke Songs

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beautifying Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog