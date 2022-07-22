Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Travel agency H.I.S. to sell shares in Huis Ten Bosch resort

0 Comments
TOKYO

Major Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co aims to sell its shares in the Dutch-themed Huis Ten Bosch seaside resort in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, in southwestern Japan, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The Tokyo-based company is seeing its earnings deteriorate over a prolonged slump in overseas travel due to the coronavirus pandemic and losses racked up by a subsidiary in the electricity retailing business.

H.I.S. owns two-thirds of the shares in resort operator Huis Ten Bosch Co and is expected to sell them for "tens of billions of yen" to companies such as an investment firm in Hong Kong, the sources said. The park itself will remain operational under a new owner.

Other Huis Ten Bosch shareholders, including regional companies Kyushu Electric Power Co and Kyushu Railway Co, also plan to sell their shares at the same time, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the Nagasaki prefectural government has plans to turn the area into a so-called integrated resort, which would include a casino.

"We are considering various plans such as the transfer of shares to improve Huis Ten Bosch's corporate and stock value, but no specific decision has been made at this time," the travel agency said in a statement.

H.I.S. reported losses of 29.6 billion yen for the half-year period through April due to the pandemic such as sluggish demand for overseas travel. It was the largest loss the company, whose services include flight bookings and package tours, had ever reported for the period.

In response, the company has moved to focus on promising businesses while shedding others. It has, for example, sold its power-retailing subsidiary HTB Energy Co.

On the other hand, Huis Ten Bosch saw an operating profit of 300 million yen in the half-year period through March, compared with an operating loss of 200 million yen in the same period last year.

H.I.S.'s move to sell the theme park follows the earnings results, including the park operator's return to black in three years on a half-year basis, driven largely by a recovery in visitor numbers.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Hakone Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

‘Go Driversity’: Shifting Gears at Hinomaru Taxi

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Collections of Japanese Major Corporations

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog