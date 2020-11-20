Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Travel agency JTB posts largest 1st-half net loss; to cut 6,500 jobs

0 Comments
TOKYO

Major travel agency JTB Corp said Friday it will reduce its global workforce by 6,500 under broad restructuring, as it reported its largest-ever net loss for a fiscal first half on slumping tourism demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

JTB posted a record net loss of 78.17 billion yen for the April-September period, compared with a net profit of 4.35 billion yen in the first half last year.

The company also plans to reduce 115 outlets in Japan and close over 190 overseas, while cutting employees' annual salaries by 30 percent on average in the next fiscal year starting April.

The envisaged reduction of 6,500 employees, equivalent to 20 percent of its total workforce, from the end of fiscal 2019 will consist of 2,800 in Japan and 3,700 overseas.

"We will thoroughly reduce costs to return to profitability in the next business year," JTB President Eijiro Yamakita told a press briefing.

The company expects a record pretax loss of around 100 billion yen for the current business year through March, highlighting the severity of the hit to tourism from the pandemic that has led to travel restrictions globally.

By offering early retirement and forgoing the recruitment of new graduates, JTB aims to reduce its total personnel to 22,500 by March 2022.

The Japanese government is seeking to revive domestic tourism by offering subsidies, but it has faced the difficult task of keeping the spread of the coronavirus in check while supporting the economy.

A resurgence of coronavirus infections has raised the alarm in Japan, while the United States and some European countries are also battling to curb COVID-19 cases.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo