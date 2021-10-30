Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Troubled Chinese developer Evergrande makes delayed bond payment

BEIJING

A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets made an overdue $45.2 million payment on a bond Friday, one day before it would have been declared in default, a newspaper reported.

Evergrande Group made the payment on a $951 million bond that matures in March 2024, The South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.

Friday was the end of a 30-day grace period after Evergrande missed a payment due Sept 29. It was the second time the developer, which owes 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion), paid bondholders one day before it would be declared in default.

Evergrande's struggle to comply with tighter official curbs on borrowing has prompted fears a default might trigger a financial crisis. Officials have tried to allay investor fears by saying the debt problems can be controlled and there should be no impact on the financial industry.

The ruling Communist Party is pressing companies to reduce debt levels it considers dangerously high.

Economists say Beijing can prevent a credit crunch if Evergrande defaults on debts to Chinese banks and bondholders but wants to avoid appearing to arrange a bailout while it tries to force other companies to rely less on borrowed money.

A slowdown in construction helped depress China’s economic growth to an unexpectedly low 4.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September. Forecasters expect growth to decelerate further if the financing curbs stay in place.

The ruling Communist Party is pressing companies to reduce debt levels it considers dangerously high.

they can't. China is today where Japan was in the late 80s. when China fails and it will due to runaway debt, all the people and companies that put their eggs in that basket will regret their decision to trust those scumbag CCP supported companies

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The Communist Party is just in the nick of time......NOT! There are other similar companies in China in similar positions of serious debt. If they all go down, it will be beyond ugly.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Evergrande is ‘too big to fail’, the CCP can not allow the fallout that would happen so they will quietly ensure it just pays what it has to without an outright bail out. Whether the company as such survives in the long term is questionable but it will not be allowed to catastrophically fail. In an open economy it would and should but China is a totally controlled economy and in the final analysis the CCP can basically do what it likes, the economic rules as we understand them do not apply.

Whether the west will learn from this and finally recognise the inherent hazards in pumping capital in to so unsafe a market alas is questionable.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

