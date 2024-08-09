 Japan Today
Trump's Truth Social posts Q2 loss, lower revenue

SARASOTA, Fla

Trump Media and Technology Group, the owner of former President Donald Trump’s social networking site Truth Social, lost more than $16 million last quarter, along with a decline in revenue, according to its earnings report Friday.

For the three-month period that ended June 30, the company posted a loss of $16.4 million, about half of which was legal expenses related to its merger with a company called Digital World Acquisition Corp., which was essentially a pile of cash looking for a target to merge with. It’s an example of what’s called a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which can give young companies quicker and easier routes to getting their shares trading publicly.

Trump Media said it also incurred $3.1 million of technology consulting and software licensing expenses, mainly related to its software licensing agreement to power its new TV streaming service called Truth+.

Revenue was $836,900, down 30% from $1.2 million a year earlier.

Truth Social said it has zero debt and “believes it has sufficient working capital to fund operations for the foreseeable future.”

Shares climbed 18 cents to $26.39 in after-hours trading Friday.

