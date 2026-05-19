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Trump bought shares in Japan sushi restaurant operator, filing shows

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WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump purchased shares in the U.S. subsidiary of the major Japanese conveyor-belt sushi restaurant operator Kura Sushi Inc among numerous other companies he invested in earlier this year, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The disclosure form filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics showed his Feb 2 purchase of the Kura Sushi USA Inc shares for an amount between $1 million and $5 million. The company is listed on the Nasdaq market.

The document, which lists transactions from January to March, shows the president dealing in numerous stocks, including chipmaker Nvidia Inc, airplane manufacturer Boeing Co, technology giant Microsoft Corp and enterprise software provider Oracle Corp.

U.S. and European media reports said the transactions totaled between $220 million and $750 million for the three-month period. While presidents are not prohibited from owning or dealing in stocks while in office, they are required to report their trading activities.

The White House denied any conflicts of interest, according to the reports.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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1 Comment
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Never knew that King like to invest sushi restaurant, make Japan Great Again.

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