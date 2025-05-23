Trump greenlights Nippon Steel 'partnership' with U.S. Steel

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threw his support behind a new "partnership" between U.S. Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel, sending the American firm's share price skyrocketing on hopes of an end to the long-running saga over foreign ownership of a key national asset.
While the details of the deal remained unclear, the Pennsylvania-headquartered firm's share price popped after Trump took to Truth Social to hail the new arrangement, closing up more than 21 percent and then rising further in after-hours trading.
"US Steel will REMAIN in America, and keep its Headquarters in the Great City of Pittsburgh," Trump said in his social media post.
He added that the new "planned partnership" between U.S. Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel would create at least 70,000 jobs and add $14 billion to the U.S. economy.
Trump's remarks are the latest in a long saga which began in December 2023, when U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel announced plans for a $14.9 billion merger.
That deal was bitterly opposed by unions in part because it would have transferred ownership of the critical asset to a foreign company.
In a statement, Nippon Steel said it "applauds" the bold action taken by Trump, adding it shared the administration’s "commitment to protecting American workers, the American steel industry, and America's national security."
U.S. Steel praised Trump's "bold" leadership on the deal, noting that it would "remain American" and expand in size due to the "massive investment" that Nippon would make over the next four years as part of the deal.
Neither the White House nor the two companies, have so far published the details of the new partnership.
The United Steelworkers' union (USW), which represents U.S. Steel employees and has long opposed the deal, said on Friday that it could not "speculate" on the impact of Trump's announcement without more information about the deal.
"Our concern remains that Nippon, a foreign corporation with a long and proven track record of violating our trade laws, will further erode domestic steelmaking capacity and jeopardize thousands of good, union jobs," USW International President David McCall said in a statement shared with AFP.
Nippon's acquisition of U.S. Steel was originally meant to close by the end of 2024's third financial quarter, but was then held up by former President Joe Biden, who blocked it in his last weeks in office on national security grounds.
The two firms then filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration's "illegal interference" in the transaction.
Trump previously opposed Nippon Steel's takeover plan, calling for U.S. Steel to remain domestically owned. But he has since softened his tone and has suggested he is open to some form of investment from Nippon.
The U.S. president recently ordered his own review of the existing deal, directing the government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to look into the proposed acquisition.
CFIUS, tasked with analyzing the national security implications of foreign takeovers of U.S. companies, was given 45 days to submit its recommendations to Trump.© 2025 AFP
10 Comments
HopeSpringsEternal
Great news and the logical outcome, as US Steel remains independent as Trump promised, while Nippon Steel can together with US Steel co-produce, receiving lower tax rates, energy costs and ZERO tariffs.
Trump wants NEW $investment, not zero-sum M&A, this deal does exactly that, increasing US steel production!
wallace
What happened to Trump's "it will never happen?"
nishikat
Wait! This is NOT America first. A foreign country owning the steel works in the USA? What's next? BYD buying GM?
justasking
We all know why. Ka-ching-ka-ching! $$$$
wtfjapan
What happened to Trump's "it will never happen?"
seems anybody can be bought for the right money,
Trump is holding cyrto dinners to his biggest investors, all the while standing behind the presidential seal.
explain to us how this is part of the presidents office
grc
Wallace. - I don’t know whether you know this but Trump is becoming known for not always telling the truth
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump delivered on his promise, as US Steel remains US based and independent. But working together with Nippon Steel in a JV to invest in steel production, jobs and US National Security an obvious no brainer!
DJ Trump delivers on more promises, another W!
HopeSpringsEternal
Nippon Steel had no choice in reality, as without a US Steel JV, they'd have to start from scratch to avoid the US 25% tariffs. This way JV can be up and running far faster
John-San
No It does not remain in the USA. In the first deal it was 5 years before they move all plant to India. The second deal was to move all plant to India between 5 to 10 Years. Nilppon would not allow any more concession because the deal won't work for Nippon steel. So it seems USS will. end up in India by 2035. Nippon steel as A grade coal mines in Australia and long term contract of Iron ore also with Australia. The coal mines in Ohio have little life and B grade at the best that good for nothing but the Auto industry. Those thinking that USS is going to remain in the US don,t know nothing about the Industry. I assume that presser call from Japan yesterday told trump if you don,'t want those Trillion worth bonds dumb on the market you better make the deal. So much for his dealing making skills. Trump just didn't blink he was asleep.
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump and Republicans took ZERO $money from US Steel or Nippon Steel, rather this JV is purely about aligning with Trump's economic and trade policies, that are encouraging reshoring and investment into the US to facilitate job creation and national security.
It's the obvious outcome, only the M&A which started in late 2023, became a political hand grenade for Democrats and Trump exploited it perfectly, thus no surprise he won in Nov. the union vote, PA, etc.