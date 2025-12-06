 Japan Today
A "kei" car in Japan Image: iStock/DarthArt
business

Trump says production of Japan-style tiny cars approved in U.S.

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has approved the manufacture of "tiny" cars in the United States, as his administration faces increasing pressure over affordability.

After describing ultracompact kei cars that he saw in Japan about a month earlier as "really cute," Trump said on social media he had just greenlit the production.

"Manufacturers have long wanted to do this, just like they are so successfully built in other countries," he wrote on Friday. "These cars of the very near future are inexpensive, safe, fuel efficient and, quite simply, AMAZING!"

While the details remain unclear, including which very small cars would be subject to his approval, Trump said the vehicles could be gasoline, electric or hybrid powered.

At a White House event on Wednesday, Trump suddenly said he wants to see Japan-style tiny cars built and driven in the United States.

"Honda (and) some of the Japanese companies do a beautiful job, but we're not allowed to make them in this country," he said at the time. "I think you're going to do very well with those cars. So, we're going to approve those cars."

In Japan, so-called minivehicles, with engines no larger than 660 cc, account for almost 40 percent of new vehicle sales.

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told a CNBC interview that the administration was in the process of "clearing the deck" for regulatory changes following Trump's directive.

"If there's a market for those vehicles, I want to give our manufacturers the opportunity to build those cars," Duffy said, adding they are probably not to be driven on U.S. freeways.

"But again, vehicles that work in cities and if that's where you drive, it could be a great solution for you," he said, stressing they are "much more affordable than other options."

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

