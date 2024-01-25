TSE to require top-tier listed firms to make disclosures in English

Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc has decided to require firms listed on its top-tier Prime Market to disclose financial results in English in addition to Japanese in a bid to attract more investment from foreigners.

The policy, which will impact around 1,600 firms from March 2025, comes amid complaints from foreign investors that not enough data is provided in English and that some major firms fail to release information in English at the same time as information in Japanese.

According to a survey conducted by the TSE, about 97 percent of the companies listed on the Prime Market were disclosing information in English as of August last year, but the disclosure has largely centered on earnings reports.

Under the new rules, companies will also be urged to release earnings estimates and other information that is likely to affect stock prices -- considered information requiring timely disclosure -- in English simultaneously with Japanese.

If it takes time, companies will be asked to stipulate when the English translation will be released.

The TSE's move comes as more foreign investors have been showing interest in Japanese stocks in recent years on the back of their firm performance.

