Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
business

TSE to require top-tier listed firms to make disclosures in English

1 Comment
TOKYO

Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc has decided to require firms listed on its top-tier Prime Market to disclose financial results in English in addition to Japanese in a bid to attract more investment from foreigners.

The policy, which will impact around 1,600 firms from March 2025, comes amid complaints from foreign investors that not enough data is provided in English and that some major firms fail to release information in English at the same time as information in Japanese.

According to a survey conducted by the TSE, about 97 percent of the companies listed on the Prime Market were disclosing information in English as of August last year, but the disclosure has largely centered on earnings reports.

Under the new rules, companies will also be urged to release earnings estimates and other information that is likely to affect stock prices -- considered information requiring timely disclosure -- in English simultaneously with Japanese.

If it takes time, companies will be asked to stipulate when the English translation will be released.

The TSE's move comes as more foreign investors have been showing interest in Japanese stocks in recent years on the back of their firm performance.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

1 Comment
Login to comment

in English simultaneously with Japanese.

If it takes time, companies will be asked to stipulate when the English translation will be released.

When simultaneously doesn’t mean that when requirements meet the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Become a Recruiter in Japan—or Use One to Land a Dream Job!

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: Dating As A ‘Half Japanese’ Woman In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Regional Miso in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

The Tower Hotel

GaijinPot Travel

Umagase

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Mojiko Retro

GaijinPot Travel

Tips and Tricks for an Easier Visit to The Tokyo Immigration Office in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

Kirishima Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog