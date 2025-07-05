 Japan Today
TSMC to delay Japan plant; prioritizes U.S. to avoid tariffs: report

TAIPEI

The world's largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, plans to delay construction of its second plant in Japan to prioritize investment in its U.S. operations to avoid tariffs, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Construction was initially scheduled to begin early this year but was pushed back, and further delays to the second plant in Kumamoto Prefecture are likely, with the start of construction no longer predictable with accuracy, the WSJ reported citing people familiar with TSMC's plans.

TSMC said Friday in a release that it does not comment on market rumors and that its investment plans in the United States do not affect existing investment plans in other regions, adding that it formulates and executes its global manufacturing expansion strategy based on factors such as customer needs, growth opportunities, and the level of government support.

