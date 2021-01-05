Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yukitaka Yamaguchi, third from left, president of intermediate wholesaler Yamayuki, and his team pose with the bluefin tuna he paid 20.84 million yen for at the year's first auction at the Toyosu fish market in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
Tuna goes for cut-price ¥20.84 mil at Tokyo fish market's New Year auction

TOKYO

A bluefin tuna fetched 20.84 million yen on Tuesday at the New Year's auction at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market, a price far lower than in previous years as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic weighs on the restaurant industry.

The price for the 208-kilogram tuna, caught by a vessel operating out of a port in Oma, Aomori Prefecture, is well below the previous year's 193.2 million yen paid by a Tokyo-based sushi restaurant chain operator.

A 278-kg bluefin tuna fetched a record 333.6 million yen in the New Year auction in 2019 when it was held for the first time in Toyosu following the relocation of Tokyo's main fish market from nearby Tsukiji.

This year's auction started just after 5 a.m. with buyers wearing masks and no spectators in attendance as concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus continue.

Yukitaka Yamaguchi, president of intermediate wholesaler Yamayuki, who was the successful bidder on the tuna, called the price "reasonable."

"It was a good result amid a lot of negative news. It is a good tuna," he added.

The price was the seventh highest since comparable data became available in 1999, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Public viewings of tuna auctions, one of Tokyo's most popular tourist attractions both at the market's old location and the new, were suspended on Dec. 26.

Under normal circumstances, it is customary for bidders to splash out at the year's first auction, with restaurants using it as a marketing ploy, but like many other businesses restaurants have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic since last spring.

waste of money

2 ( +5 / -3 )

If I were a tuna I wouldn’t swim anywhere near Japan.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

If I were a tuna I wouldn’t swim anywhere near Japan.

The Japanese fishing fleets don’t limit themselves to the waters near Japan.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

Simian Lane

If I were a tuna I wouldn’t swim anywhere near Japan.

Probably you would if you wanted to live, because the tuna sold in Japan is caught in the Atlantic.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

...and the Mediterranean Sea.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Oooh priorities!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

And in the South Atlantic.

Poor the tuna.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I hope with sales down , less fish are caught but more likely more are needlessly killed.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

