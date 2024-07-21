UK auto body calls on Japanese automakers to ramp up investment

Employees listen as Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida announces plans for further electric vehicle production at the Nissan plant, in Sunderland, Britain, on Nov 24, 2023.

The head of a major British trade organization for the auto industry has said he hopes Japanese automakers will ramp up investment in their plants in the European country as their plans will have spillover effects to spur more outlay from suppliers.

Mike Hawes, the chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said in a recent interview with Kyodo News in Tokyo that it is a logical step for automakers to upgrade manufacturing facilities or increase capacity to stay competitive.

Britain, a key export hub to the European Union, has seen its auto production falter in recent years. Its annual output volume has yet to rebound sharply after plunging to the lowest level in 66 years in 2022 due to chip shortages, supply disruptions created by the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of Honda Motor Co's plant.

Two Japanese carmakers -- Nissan Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp -- remain among the top four largest auto producers in Britain even as Honda closed its factory in Swindon in 2021 to pull out of local production. Sales of Japanese car brands account for about 15 percent of the overall British market.

"They are very good plants. Very competitive plants," Hawes said of manufacturing facilities at Nissan and Toyota. "But the challenge for any plant is to constantly improve your competitiveness."

Britain has been stepping up efforts to cut carbon emissions in recent years and is now planning to make all new vehicles zero-emission by 2035.

But new Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party, which won a landslide victory in the general election in early July, has vowed to bring forward the schedule to 2030, the date originally set before former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak postponed it by five years last year.

In response to the government policy, Nissan said last November that it will spend up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) to increase EV production capacity at its Sunderland plant.

Hawes said in the interview conducted before the election that he hopes the investment plan will attract other Japanese companies, including auto parts makers, to help build stronger supply chains in the country.

But, Stellantis N.V., the owner of the Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroen brands, reportedly said that its plants in Ellesmere Port and Luton could close unless market demand for electric vehicles picks up and the British government's EV sales quotas are loosened.

Regarding the European Union's recent decision to impose provisional tariffs on EVs built in China, the chief executive said he will closely monitor the potential impact on the British market.

© KYODO