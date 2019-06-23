Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

U.S. explores requiring domestic 5G equipment to be made outside China

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump is looking to require next-generation 5G cellular equipment used in the United States to be designed and manufactured outside China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

As part of a 150-day review that started after cybersecurity concerns in the United States, officials are asking telecom equipment makers if they can develop U.S.-bound hardware including cellular-tower electronics as well as routers and switches, and software outside of China, the WSJ https://on.wsj.com/2IAjhpk reported.

In May, the Trump administration took aim at China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, banning the firm from buying vital U.S. technology without special approval and effectively barring its equipment from U.S. telecom networks on national security grounds.

The talks are still in informal stages, the WSJ said, and any executive order calls for only a list of proposed rules and regulations by the 150-day deadline, in October, so any decision could take years to adopt.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Food & Drink

Mino

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

What Is the Average Salary in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Tweet of the Week #36: Keep Calm and Curry On

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional

Nebuta Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Petty Breakup Stories Go Viral On Japanese Twitter

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Top 10 Brunch Spots

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 22-23

Savvy Tokyo