U.S. firm pitches plan to build casino resort in Osaka

The president of major U.S. casino company Las Vegas Sands Corp this week pitched its plan to develop casino resort facilities in Osaka during his visit to the western Japan city which will host the World Exposition in 2025.
Robert Goldstein met with Osaka Gov Ichiro Matsui and Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura on Wednesday as the prefecture and the city plan to open integrated resort facilities including casinos by 2024 on the World Expo venue Yumeshima.
Citing its achievements in operating casinos in Macau and Las Vegas, Goldstein said he wants to draw up a plan to create the world's greatest integrated resort facilities in Osaka.
Matsui, who has been visited by multiple resort facility operators, told reporters, "We will shortlist candidates by starting to assess their plans and willingness to invest early next year."
During the meeting, the governor said the prefecture wants to create an area where people from around the world can enjoy the synergy between the World Expo and integrated resort facilities.
Yoshimura has expressed his intention to ask resort facility operators to shoulder 20 billion yen ($176 million) out of about 54 billion yen needed to extend a metro line to the artificial island venue toward 2025.
Goldstein told reporters after the meeting that the construction of the facilities requires significant investment and his company will do what is necessary.© KYODO
kurisupisu
Osaka city’s greed will allow a business to set up which fosters prostitution, dependency and debt!
No thanks!
NCIS Reruns
Shame on Kyodo. The article neglected to mention that Sands Corp is owned by Sheldon Adelson, one of Trump's largest contributors. Politics as usual. Move along, folks.
Insane Wayne
It makes sense to put it there because it s empty. But it isn’t at all convenient. It will require 3 train changes to get from there to Umeda. A ship or bus will be needed to get to USJ. There are too many hotels in Osaka city, but not enough near the proposed casino. What will they do during tsunami alerts?
Most importantly who will go there?
jcapan
A Kyodo poll from this past spring found the following:
https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2018/07/29e07aabd104-update1-over-60-oppose-casino-law-abe-cabinets-response-to-heavy-rain-poll.html
Imagine that. It's almost like our leaders are doing someone else's bidding as opposed to their constituents.
Setting aside who pays for it, imagine another artificial island being developed right next to KIX, recently rendered inoperable by a minor hurricane, or in the direct path of a Nankai tsunami. Or funneling billions of public funds for an island catering to gamblers while being unable to provide basic services (daycare for instance) to your own people. Imagine the priorities of these depraved con artists pretending to do what the people want. Japan clutches its pearls whenever Trump appears on their screens, yet their own leaders are operating according to the same playbook. Maybe they need to wearing some yellow vests.
Insane Wayne
It is very hard to understand why anyone would mention a foreign leader in response to this story.
I wonder who will work at this casino if it is built. According to all news accounts Japan has a major labor shortage. If they do build it and staff it with foreign employees from Manila and Bangkok then it would be sensible to build them housing and have them live on the island. Of course, they should be given free public transportation and their homes should be built so that they are comfortable during the cold. They should also be given a means to deal with the horrible air quality. Much pollution come from the Kobe port.
mukashiyokatta
You'll be sor---ry!
Chip Star
Of course you don't, that would require a measurable amount of intellectual capacity.