 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

U.S. investment giant buys Japan insurance group as hub for more deals

0 Comments
TOKYO

U.S. investment giant KKR & Co has acquired major Japanese insurance distributor Hoken Minaoshi Hompo Group Inc with the aim of using it as a hub for making further deals in the industry.

KKR said it will seek the insurance firm's expansion "through organic and inorganic growth strategies such as sales enablement and bolt-on acquisitions."

The value of the deal has not been disclosed, but sources familiar with the matter said KKR bought the insurance distributor for slightly over 30 billion yen ($204 million).

Japan's insurance agency sector, which sells policies on behalf of insurers, has been dogged by regulatory and governance problems in recent years, such as a case involving a used car dealer Bigmotor Co that acted as an insurance agency. The company was accused in 2023 of deliberately damaging customer vehicles and filing fraudulent insurance claims.

Hoken Minaoshi Hompo, which runs about 360 outlets across Japan and sells policies for more than 40 insurers, earlier this year suffered a cyberattack that resulted in a leakage of data such as customer names and addresses.

KKR will draw on its "global network, sector expertise, local knowledge, and operational capabilities" to support the Japanese firm's renewed growth, it said.

KKR operates Global Atlantic Financial Group, an insurance business dealing in life insurance and reinsurance products.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Elev8’s 2025 Autumn & Winter Holiday Camps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Get Free Drinks in Japan With New Vending Machine App

GaijinPot Blog

Is Japan Lonely or Are You Just Not That Interesting?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 16 – Sept. 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tsukimi Burgers in Japan: Are They Really Worth the Hype?

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 16- Sept. 22, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

5 Meditation Tips For Life in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health

The Best Indoor Plants For Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog