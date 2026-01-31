 Japan Today
U.S. keeps Japan on currency manipulator watchlist

WASHINGTON

The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that Japan remains on a watchlist of major trading partners that Washington monitors for potentially unfair foreign exchange practices.

In its biannual report to Congress, China, Germany, Ireland, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam are also included on the "monitoring" list.

All except Thailand were on the list in the previous report, with the department citing increases in the South Asian country's current and bilateral trade surpluses with the United States as the reason for its inclusion.

The department did not designate any trading partner as a currency manipulator, which could result in the imposition of U.S. sanctions.

But the report, which assessed economic and currency practices over one year through June 2025, said, "China stands out among our major trading partners in its relative lack of transparency around its exchange rate policies and practices."

For the list, three criteria are used to assess whether a country has manipulated its foreign exchange rates to gain an unfair trade advantage.

A major U.S. trading partner will be placed on the list, if it meets two of the three criteria, which are a trade surplus with the United States of at least $15 billion, a current account surplus of at least 3 percent of gross domestic product and engaging in persistent, one-sided intervention in foreign exchange markets.

Regarding Japan, which met the first two criteria, the latest report touched on the country's currency interventions in 2024 to stem the yen's rapid depreciation against the U.S. dollar.

However, the report said, "Japan is very transparent with respect to foreign exchange operations, publishing the total value of its foreign exchange interventions each month and the specific daily amounts and currencies used on a lagged quarterly basis."

If Japan's been manipulating their currency against the dollar, it doesn't seem like they're very good at it.

just sayin

0 ( +0 / -0 )

