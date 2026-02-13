 Japan Today
Anna Miller's original uniform design is unveiled at a media preview of the new store in Tokyo's Minami-Aoyama district on Thursday. Image: Kyodo
business

U.S. restaurant chain Anna Miller's to reopen in Japan after 3-year hiatus

1 Comment
TOKYO

U.S. restaurant chain Anna Miller's will reopen in Japan for the first time in three years on Friday, with its distinctive staff uniforms unchanged from the previous run, according to its Japanese operator.

A media preview of the American cuisine and pie specialty restaurant was held Thursday ahead of its opening in Tokyo's Minami-Aoyama district. It marks the brand's first physical store in Japan since its branch in Tokyo's Takanawa district closed in August 2022, operator Imuraya Food Service Co said.

With a total floor space of just over 166 square meters, the new store will occupy the first two floors of a building near Gaienmae Station on the Tokyo Metro Ginza Line.

The restaurant features an interior designed to evoke 1970s suburban America and offers 32 seats. A display case on the first floor caters to takeout orders.

"We hope to share information about American culture and food, earning the appreciation of our customers," Masanori Kanae, a senior advisor at Imuraya Food Service said.

The new store was originally scheduled to open in December but was postponed due to construction delays. The brand currently operates in Japan only through online sales.

Imuraya has long operated the restaurant chain in the Tokyo metropolitan area under a license from the U.S. operator, opening its first store in Aoyama in 1973.

The brand gained popularity for its miniskirt and apron uniforms and American-style pies, which were not widely available in Japan at the time.

1 Comment
Anna Miller Shibuya Spain-zaka.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

