business

U.S. trade deficit with Japan expands 17.7% in November

WASHINGTON

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan expanded 17.7 percent in November from the previous month to $4.16 billion, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

The deficit with China grew 2.9 percent to $32.32 billion, while that with Mexico rose 6.5 percent to $10.53 billion.

From the start of 2021, Japan ranked as having the sixth-largest trade deficit with the United States after China, Mexico, Vietnam, Germany and Ireland.

Globally, the U.S. deficit in trade of both goods and services expanded 19.4 percent in November to $80.17 billion, with exports and imports both logging record-high figures.

U.S. exports edged up 0.2 percent to $224.22 billion, while imports rose 4.6 percent to $304.39 billion.

The global trade figures are measured on a balance-of-payments basis after seasonal adjustment, and the country-by-country and regional breakdowns are based on unadjusted customs-cleared data.

