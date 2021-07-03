U.S. trade deficit with Japan narrows 17.5% in May

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan narrowed 17.5 percent in May from the previous month to $5.03 billion, the Commerce Department said Friday.

The deficit with China widened 1.9 percent to $26.32 billion, while that with Mexico declined 10.9 percent to $8.57 billion, the department said.

From the start of 2021, Japan ranked as having the fifth-largest trade deficit with the United States after China, Mexico, Vietnam and Germany.

Globally, the U.S. deficit in the trade of both goods and services widened 3.1 percent to $71.24 billion.

U.S. exports rose 0.6 percent to $206.02 billion, the highest since December 2019, while imports increased 1.3 percent to $277.26 billion, according to the department.

The global trade figures are measured on a balance-of-payments basis after seasonal adjustment, and the country-by-country and regional breakdowns are based on unadjusted customs-cleared data.

