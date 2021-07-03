Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

U.S. trade deficit with Japan narrows 17.5% in May

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan narrowed 17.5 percent in May from the previous month to $5.03 billion, the Commerce Department said Friday.

The deficit with China widened 1.9 percent to $26.32 billion, while that with Mexico declined 10.9 percent to $8.57 billion, the department said.

From the start of 2021, Japan ranked as having the fifth-largest trade deficit with the United States after China, Mexico, Vietnam and Germany.

Globally, the U.S. deficit in the trade of both goods and services widened 3.1 percent to $71.24 billion.

U.S. exports rose 0.6 percent to $206.02 billion, the highest since December 2019, while imports increased 1.3 percent to $277.26 billion, according to the department.

The global trade figures are measured on a balance-of-payments basis after seasonal adjustment, and the country-by-country and regional breakdowns are based on unadjusted customs-cleared data.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Without historical data (pre-pandemic and beyond) to compare with this is just reporting meaningless #s.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘I’m Tired Of Her/His Not Understanding’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for the Month of July

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #137: Top Japanese Teen Trends in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 28-July 4

Savvy Tokyo

Families

‘Raising Bilingual Children’ Workshop by Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Beginner’s Guide to Supermarket Shopping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Transform Your Child Over The Summer From An Internet Consumer To A Digital Creator

Savvy Tokyo