U.S. trade deficit with Japan shrinks 23.2% in October

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan shrank 23.2 percent in October from the previous month to $3.53 billion, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

The deficit with China fell 14.0 percent to $31.40 billion, while that with Mexico expanded 6.7 percent to $9.89 billion.

October exports to Japan and China were the highest on record, reaching $7.01 billion and $16.64 billion, respectively, according to the department.

From the start of 2021, Japan ranked as having the fifth-largest trade deficit with the United States after China, Mexico, Vietnam and Germany.

Globally, the U.S. deficit in trade of both goods and services declined 17.6 percent in October to $67.12 billion, with exports and imports both logging record-high figures.

U.S. exports grew 8.1 percent to $223.63 billion, while imports rose 0.9 percent to $290.75 billion.

The global trade figures are measured on a balance-of-payments basis after seasonal adjustment, and the country-by-country and regional breakdowns are based on unadjusted customs-cleared data.

© KYODO