Ube Industries shipped chemical products without required checks over decades

TOKYO

Ube Industries Ltd says it shipped part of its chemical products without carrying out required quality checks over decades, becoming the latest in a slew of Japanese manufacturers involved in quality-control scandals.

The Japanese chemical manufacturer said it did not conduct inspections on some polyethylene products for power cables delivered to 50 companies and made up data for shipping, dating back to the 1990s.

The company said it has confirmed there were no safety issues with the products.

The affected products were made at a joint venture plant in Chiba Prefecture set up with Maruzen Petrochemical.

It is the latest such admission to hit Japan Inc, which was thrown into crisis last year following a string of quality control problems at Nissan Motor Co, Subaru Corp and other companies inflicting reputational damage on the country's manufacturing sector.

"I deeply apologize for causing so much trouble," Ube Industries President Yuzuru Yamamoto said at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday. "Our internal controls were weak."

Yamamoto said he will not resign as it is his "responsibility to make sure (the conduct) will never happen again."

The chemical product maker said several of its employees were involved in data-rigging. The situation was initially found last December but it took more than two months to announce the matter as the company prioritized confirming safety of the products and explaining the situation to customers, the company said.

The company said it launched an investigation team on Wednesday with external lawyers and plans to conclude the probe by the end of next month.

