Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Uber Eats Japan halts hiring of foreign students for food delivery

0 Comments
KOBE

The operator of the Uber Eats food delivery service in Japan has stopped hiring new overseas students, a company official said Thursday, after facing allegations that it illegally employed overstayers last year.

The hiring freeze, effective Aug 25, will likely affect many foreign students looking for jobs amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. A decline in the number of employees could also reduce service quality, despite growing demand for food deliveries amid government stay-at-home requests.

An Uber Eats Japan Inc official told Kyodo News it has stopped recruiting new foreign students because checking their visa status every half year in person and confirming their attendance at schools "requires a lot of human resources," making it difficult for the company to ensure compliance.

In June, police referred Uber Japan Co and two of its former employees to prosecutors for allegedly hiring two Vietnamese overstayers as food delivery staff in violation of the country's immigration control law.

Foreign students are allowed to work for up to 28 hours per week once granted permission by Japan's immigration agency. As the pandemic has forced restaurants and other providers of part-time jobs to suspend operations or shorten opening hours, many students from overseas are now switching to food delivery jobs to make a living.

Overseas students who registered as delivery staff for Uber Eats Japan before the hiring freeze took effect can continue to work. Foreign nationals who have no restrictions on working hours such as permanent residents and spouses of Japanese nationals are not affected by the measure, according to the official.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Pavilion Tokyo 2021: A Glimpse of the Changing Metropolitan Cityscape

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog