business

Uber Eats to test delivery of convenience store items in Japan

1 Comment
TOKYO

Uber Technologies Inc said Tuesday it will start delivering food and daily items of major convenience store operator Lawson Inc on a trial basis from this week.

In the U.S. ride-hailing giant's first delivery tie-up with a Japanese convenience store operator, Uber Eats will take orders for around 100 items at Lawson including cooked meals, lunchboxes and salads as well as daily necessities such as tissue paper.

While Uber hopes to expand its services by meeting the demand of customers who want to order food and other items together, Lawson expects delivery demand, especially on rainy and hot days, to help make up for falls in sales due to fewer store visitors on such days, the companies said.

Lawson will initially offer the service at four of its stores in Tokyo and at 13 stores by the end of September. The trial will run from Thursday through Nov 30.

The Uber Eats service, in which meals from participating restaurants are delivered by couriers using bicycles and motorcycles, is the ride-hailing firm's fast-growing segment, with its revenue jumping 72 percent from a year earlier to $595 million in the April to June quarter.

Many people are accustomed to ordering delivery food, and just about all the major supermarkets already have "shopping and delivery" services so why not Uber, they aren't going to make it as a taxi service here,

0 ( +0 / -0 )

