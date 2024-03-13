Uber Japan partners with Kaga City in Ishikawa Prefecture to launch ridesharing services

Uber Japan on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement with Kaga City, Ishikawa Prefecture, to begin a ridesharing service, improving mobility in the region for locals and tourists alike.

Kaga City ridesharing is operated by the Sightseeing in Kaga-shi Interchange Mechanism, with Uber providing the app and taxi company, Kaga Daiichi Kotsu, managing operations. The launch follows new regulations in December 2023 allowing for a form of ridesharing. It is Uber's first provision of "Communal Rideshare" in collaboration with a municipality or NPO.

On March 16, the opening of the Hokuriku Shinkansen Kaga Onsen Station, will enable access to Kaga from Osaka in 2 hours and 6 minutes and from Tokyo in 2 hours and 43 minutes. As a result, an increase in local and foreign tourists is expected.

Kaga Onsen is a prime destination for local and foreign tourists, close to the ocean and the dramatic Hakusan Mountain Range. It is home to hot spring resort towns, rustic mountain villages, and is a place where traditional Japanese crafts continue to thrive. Kaga Onsen has one of the largest hot spring resorts in the Hokuriku region. However, due to a serious shortage of drivers in the bus and taxi industry, providing sufficient transportation services has been difficult.

