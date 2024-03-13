Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Uber Japan
business

Uber Japan partners with Kaga City in Ishikawa Prefecture to launch ridesharing services

0 Comments
KAGA, Ishikawa

Uber Japan on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement with Kaga City, Ishikawa Prefecture, to begin a ridesharing service, improving mobility in the region for locals and tourists alike.

Kaga City ridesharing is operated by the Sightseeing in Kaga-shi Interchange Mechanism, with Uber providing the app and taxi company, Kaga Daiichi Kotsu, managing operations. The launch follows new regulations in December 2023 allowing for a form of ridesharing. It is Uber's first provision of "Communal Rideshare" in collaboration with a municipality or NPO. 

On March 16, the opening of the Hokuriku Shinkansen Kaga Onsen Station, will enable access to Kaga from Osaka in 2 hours and 6 minutes and from Tokyo in 2 hours and 43 minutes. As a result, an increase in local and foreign tourists is expected. 

Kaga Onsen is a prime destination for local and foreign tourists, close to the ocean and the dramatic Hakusan Mountain Range. It is home to hot spring resort towns, rustic mountain villages, and is a place where traditional Japanese crafts continue to thrive. Kaga Onsen has one of the largest hot spring resorts in the Hokuriku region. However, due to a serious shortage of drivers in the bus and taxi industry, providing sufficient transportation services has been difficult.

