Uber launches ride-hailing trial in Tokyo using car-share vehicles

The Japanese unit of Uber Technologies Inc said Wednesday it has launched trial ride-hailing services in Tokyo utilizing vehicles used for car-sharing, with plans to consider expanding the service area.

The ride-hailing app provider will conduct the trial until the end of November in cooperation with car-sharing service provider Park24 Co and taxi operator Royal Limousine.

Since Tokyo has the lowest car ownership per household among 47 prefectures in Japan, Park24 offers a vehicle to a driver for 880 yen or more per hour. Drivers sign contracts with Royal Limousine as they are required to be employed by taxi companies under the current regulations.

Uber will consider offering the service in other areas after examining the trial services.

Currently, 31 prefectures either offer ride-hailing services or are considering them after the government partially lifted a ban on the practice in April.

Drivers with a standard license are allowed to offer taxi services on specified days and hours using their private vehicles, provided they operate under the management of a local taxi company.

In rural areas, where residents have limited transportation options, ride-hailing services are available from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

However, the transport ministry said Wednesday it plans to allow taxi companies to extend the service hours and days in rural areas if they request, hoping to attract more companies to the business and expand the service area.

The upper limit for the number of private vehicles for ride-hailing services will be raised to 10 percent of the overall taxi vehicles operating in each business area from the current 5 percent.

"I would like everyone here to work harder to strengthen measures so the service can be introduced in all (47) prefectures by the end of the year," Tetsuo Saito, minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, said at a ministry panel.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in June that Japan should allow rideshare drivers to work independently, emphasizing there would be more people willing to become rideshare drivers under such a system.

Uber's app is currently available only for taking taxis or private vehicles of registered drivers in Japan.

