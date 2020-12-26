Newsletter Signup Register / Login
UK pursuing trade deals with Australia, U.S., Indo-Pacific region

Dec 28 (Reuters) - With Britain and the European Union having clinched a deal, the United Kingdom is now pursuing trade deals with Australia, the United States and countries in the Indo-Pacific region, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote in The Telegraph late on Sunday.

"We are pursuing trade deals from Australia to the U.S. and around the world – particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, a huge growth market for the future," Raab wrote in the newspaper.

"In January, the Prime Minister will visit India to boost our economic ties with the world's biggest democracy, and will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's Republic Day celebrations," he added.

