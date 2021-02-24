Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

UK-Japan trade deal settled nerves for Japanese firms, Honda exec says

0 Comments
LONDON

Britain's trade deal with Japan settled the nerves of a lot of Japanese businesses in the United Kingdom and gives them confidence about their future prospects there, a senior Honda executive said on Tuesday.

Japan, the world's third-largest economy, has since the 1980s made the United Kingdom its favored European destination for investment, with the likes of Nissan, Toyota and Honda using the country as a launchpad into Europe.

But Britain's shock 2016 decision to leave the European Union had prompted Japan to express unusually strong public concerns. Their companies and investors warned that a disorderly exit from the EU would force them to rethink their four-decade bet on Britain.

"We welcome very much the Japanese trade agreement which as a Japanese businesses was very welcomed," Ian Howells, senior vice president at Honda Motor Europe, told a parliamentary committee.

"On the point around confidence, that certainly amongst my peers in Japanese companies was very much welcomed, and probably settled a lot of nerves in terms of their trading prospects in the UK going forward."

Britain and Japan formally signed a trade agreement in October, marking Britain's first big post-Brexit deal on trade. It has also made a formal request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), of which Japan is also a member.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Afternoon Teas For Take Out

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

The Best TV Shows in Japan to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Four Ways to Insulate Your Japanese Apartment and Save Money

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Oimachi Line

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog