Newly casted ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold are stored after weighing at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk
Newly casted ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold are stored after weighing at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant, one of the world's largest producers in the precious metals industry, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photo: Reuters/ILYA NAYMUSHIN
business

UK, U.S., Japan and Canada to ban Russia gold imports

LONDON

Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada will ban new imports of Russian gold as part of efforts to tighten the sanctions squeeze on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the British government said on Sunday.

The ban will come into force shortly and apply to newly mined or refined gold, the government statement said ahead of a meeting of Group of Seven leaders in Germany on Sunday.

The move will not affect previously exported Russian-origin gold, it added.

Russian gold exports were worth 12.6 billion pounds ($15.45 billion) last year and wealthy Russians have recently been buying bullion to reduce the financial impact of Western sanctions, the government said.

"The measures we have announced today will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin's war machine," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the statement.

"We need to starve the Putin regime of its funding. The UK and our allies are doing just that."

The latest initiative follows the London Bullion Market Association's (LBMA) March suspension of accreditation for six Russian precious metals refiners.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Russia's doing fine. Can't say the same about the west.

And Boris, when your country is on strike, and people are out protesting about price rises, you don't go to the Ukraine for photo ops. This excuse of a man is an absolute disgrace. He needs to realize he is no longer the clown of his class at Eton.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Why Japan?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

