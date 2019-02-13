Newsletter Signup Register / Login
40 countries, but not U.S., China, agree cars must have automatic braking

By JAMEY KEATEN
GENEVA

Forty countries led by Japan and the European Union — but not the U.S. or China — have agreed to require new cars and light commercial vehicles to be equipped with automated braking systems starting as soon as next year, a U.N. agency said Tuesday.

The regulation will require all vehicles sold to come equipped with the technology by which sensors monitor how close a pedestrian or object might be. The system can trigger the brakes automatically if a collision is deemed imminent and if the driver doesn't appear set to respond in time.

The measure will apply to vehicles at "low speeds": 60 kilometers per hour (42 mph) or less, and only affects new cars sold in the markets of signatory countries — so vehicle owners won't be required to retrofit their cars and trucks already on the roads today.

The regulation will start taking effect next year first in Japan, where 4 million cars and light commercial vehicles were sold in 2018, said Jean Rodriguez, the spokesman for the agency, called United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, or UNECE. The European Union, and some of its closest neighbors, is expected to follow suit in 2022.

The United States, China and India are members of the U.N. forum that adopted the new regulations. However, they did not take part in the negotiations because they want to ensure that their national regulations keep precedence over U.N. rules when it comes to the auto industry.

UNECE says the countries that agreed to the deal want to be more pro-active in fighting roadway accidents, particularly in urban settings where obstacles like pedestrians, scooters, bicycles and other cars in close proximity abound. The agency pointed to more than 9,500 roadway deaths in the EU in 2016, and EU Commission estimates that the braking systems could help save over 1,000 lives a year in the bloc.

Apparently wary that the regulations might be seen as a step toward giving artificial intelligence precedence over humans, the drafters put in clear language in their resolution: A driver can take control and override these automated braking systems at any time, such as through "a steering action or an accelerator kick-down."

UNECE says the new rules build on existing U.N. rules on the braking system for trucks and buses, mainly for safety in higher-speed motorway conditions.

Need a kill switch for off roading and farmers riding on their fields in waist high grass

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I'm still waiting for them to stop producing cars that will do in excess of 200kph. There is no reason for any domestic vehicle to be capable of speeds above 130kph.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Ah. The ever-expanding nanny-state, of course supported by those who oppose individual liberty and responsibility. Next will be automatic throttle controls/limits and automatic steering = no driving.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Did they not realize that the USA posted videos of hacked regular cars using regular computer controlled braking and they were able to stop a car in highway traffic to prove the point. All you have to have is a hacked Canbus or ODBII system and you are done. They can even activate your horn! ;)

1 ( +3 / -2 )

So tell China and the US that their vehicles can't be sold in those countries until they comply with local safety regs, and let them get back to their trade war.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Ah. The ever-expanding nanny-state

oh to hell with the thosands of people who lose their lives each year from driver human error, these technologies do and will save lives.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

In a next step, the US will denounce this as non-tariff trade barrier...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Too late for Prince Phillip!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not really workable within all cars, and could be potentially dangerous.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

