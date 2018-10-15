Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Underwear maker Wacoal investigating foreign trainees' labor conditions

OSAKA

Major Japanese lingerie and underwear maker Wacoal Holdings Corp has launched surveys at outsourcing plants within Japan to make sure foreign trainees there are not subjected to unlawful labor practices, its officials said Monday.

The rare probe has been conducted since earlier this year into conditions for some 540 trainees at 40 domestic plants who came from Vietnam, China and elsewhere to Japan under a government-sponsored technical training program. The factories include those not financially affiliated with the Wacoal group.

The Kyoto-based company found some problems at several plants and took steps to amend them, they said.

The maker decided to investigate the labor conditions of trainees in Japan after a human rights group reported malpractices at a Myanmar outsourcing plant of a Wacoal unit in 2016.

"In addition to managing risks, we want to show to consumers that our manufacturing process is clean," said a Wacoal public relations official.

The 25 surveyed items include whether the trainees are paid at least the minimum wage and if they have returned to their home countries or gone missing before the end of their terms.

The company also requests some 30 documents, such as payroll books and training plans for the foreign trainees.

In June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry urged the Japanese textile industry to observe laws and regulations after discovering a series of violations in which foreign trainees were paid below the minimum wage or unpaid for overwork.

Japan introduced the training program for foreigners in 1993 with the aim of transferring skills to developing countries. But the scheme has faced criticism at home and abroad as a cover for importing cheap labor.

The factories include those not financially affiliated with the Wacoal group.

How can a company that is doing outsourced work for the group not be considered "financially affiliated?" Their profits are directly tied to the products they produce for the group, so they are in fact "financially affiliated".

This is just an attempt to create an image that the group is doing the "right" thing!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

