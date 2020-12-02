Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Unilever said it would consider rolling out the four-day week globally if successful Photo: AFP/File
business

Unilever New Zealand to trial four-day work week

0 Comments
By JOHN THYS
WELLINGTON

Unilever New Zealand said on Tuesday it would trial a four-day work week for staff in the country, with no cut to their pay, after the government this year flagged the idea as part of a drive to kickstart the economy.

The multinational consumer titan said all 81 employees would be eligible to participate in the year-long experiment slated to begin this month and would consider adopting it globally.

"Our goal is to measure performance on output, not time. We believe the old ways of working are outdated and no longer fit for purpose," Unilever New Zealand managing director Nick Bangs said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in May raised the prospect of moving the country to a four-day week to help kickstart New Zealand's post-lockdown economy.

Ardern said she wanted to encourage "nimble" and creative ideas for recovery after a strict seven-week lockdown that helped New Zealand contain the coronavirus but stalled the economy.

Bangs said momentum for a shorter work week was growing after the pandemic's upheaval of office culture.

"This is an exciting moment for our team and a validation of the catalytic role COVID-19 has played in shaking up standard working practices," he said.

The company said it hopes to increase staff productivity and wellbeing by providing more flexibility and would shift to new project-management software to ease the transition.

Results from the trial will be measured by the University of Technology Sydney, with the potential for the scheme to be rolled out across Unilever operations around the world if it proves successful.

"We look forward to sharing the lessons from this trial with other Kiwi businesses, in the hopes of influencing others to reflect on their own ways of working," Bangs added.

The New Zealand trial is scheduled to run until December next year.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo