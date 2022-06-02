Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Uniqlo chief regains spot as Japan's richest but wealth down sharply

0 Comments
SINGAPORE

Tadashi Yanai, founder and chief of Japanese clothing retail chain Uniqlo, has regained his title as the richest person in Japan even as a global economic slowdown has eroded his wealth sharply, according to international business magazine Forbes Asia's latest list of the 50 richest people in Japan.

The founder and president of Fast Retailing Co, the operator of the casual clothing chain, saw his wealth fall by 44 percent to $23.6 billion, hit by a slowdown in sales in the domestic market and China, Forbes said.

The sharp drop in the value of his assets is part of a broader trend that has seen the combined wealth of Japan's 50 richest shrink by nearly a third to $170 billion, as soaring energy and commodity prices and supply chain disruptions have taken a toll, it said.

Takemitsu Takizaki, the founder of precision device maker Keyence Corp, came in second, his highest position ever, at $21.6 billion, even as his wealth has dropped by $4.2 billion from a year ago.

SoftBank Group Corp founder and CEO Masayoshi Son was unseated from his rank as Japan's richest last year to third as his net worth has more than halved to $21.1 billion.

Son "took the biggest hit in both dollar and percentage terms" as his investment firm's two Vision Funds reported a record $27 billion loss for the year ended March 2022, it said.

Six newcomers made their debut on Forbes' list, including the Sekiya family, whose company Disco Corp makes semiconductor processing equipment and scientist-turned-entrepreneur Keiichi Shibahara, who founded Amvis Holdings Inc to provide hospice care.

The complete list of Japan's 50 richest on the 2022 list can also be found at www.forbes.com/japan.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 30-Jun. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo