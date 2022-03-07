Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fast Retailing President Tadashi Yanai said the Ukraine conflict 'shouldn't deprive people in Russia of their basic need for clothing' Photo: DPA/AFP/File
business

Uniqlo defends decision to stay open in Russia

1 Comment
TOKYO

The parent company of Japanese casualwear giant Uniqlo on Monday defended a decision to keep Russian stores open even as rivals Zara and H&M suspend operations in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

Tadashi Yanai, president of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing, said the conflict should not deprive people in Russia of clothing, a basic human need.

"There should never be war. Every country should oppose it. This time all of Europe clearly opposes the war and has shown its support for Ukraine. Any attempt to divide the world will, on the contrary, strengthen unity," he said in a statement.

"Clothing is a necessity of life. The people of Russia have the same right to live as we do," Yanai added.

There are 49 Uniqlo stores in Russia. A Fast Retailing spokesman said the company would "continue to monitor the situation" but there were "no plans as of now to suspend our operations".

Fast Retailing said on Friday it would donate $10 million and 200,000 items of clothing to the U.N. refugee agency to support people forced to flee in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

An increasing number of major companies are suspending business activities in Russia while Western governments impose sanctions to pressure President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

Spanish clothing giant Inditex, which owns Zara, said Saturday it would temporarily close hundreds of shops in Russia as well as the group's online store.

"Given the current circumstances, Inditex cannot guarantee the continuity of operations and business conditions in the Russian Federation," it said.

Sweden's Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) has also announced it will suspend operations in Russia, saying it was "deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine" and that it stood "with all the people who are suffering".

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

I suspect will see a reversal and a bow after some backlash.

The Russian people aren’t walking around naked. They can get along for a while without buying more plastic clothes from China.

The greed is just oozing out of his comment.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Lame non-excuse. As if Uniqlo is the only clothing provider in Russia.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Time to boycott Uniqlo. This isn't going to end well for them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The people of Russia have the same right to live as we do,

Most foreign companies there could make that that argument. And if they did, Putin and the Russian war machine would be relieved of much of the isolation and pain they're starting to feel.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog