Uniqlo opens first store inside a medical center

Global apparel retailer Uniqlo will open the Uniqlo Saiseikai Central Hospital Store on the first floor of Tokyo Saiseikai Central Hospital on March 16. This is the first Uniqlo store to be opened inside a medical facility.

The store aims to provide patients and hospital staff with the items they need when they need them. Customers can also use the in-store pickup service through the Uniqlo online store to select necessary items from the full product lineup, including items not carried at the physical store.

Previous initiatives by Uniqlo to meet a diverse range of customer needs include the development of Front-Open Innerwear created based on the needs of medical and nursing care professionals, installing wide fitting rooms that can be used by persons in wheelchairs, and offering a service to assist visually impaired customers with shopping.

Opening a store inside a medical facility will provide direct, broad, and accurate feedback on the opinions and needs of hospital patients and medical personnel, and support the further development of products that are easier for all customers to wear and use, as well as new and expanded services.

Source: Uniqlo

© Japan Today