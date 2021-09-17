Uniqlo opens its first-ever cafe at newly revamped Ginza store

A new moving display greets people as they walk in on the first floor.

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

It’s been 10 years since Uniqlo’s global flagship store opened in Tokyo’s swanky Ginza district. The huge, 12-story complex became a must-visit spot for a lot of local and international tourists, and now, as the world begins to slowly open up again, Uniqlo Ginza is ready to welcome customers back with a whole new revamp that has the store looking shinier and more exciting than ever before.

According to the company, all 12 floors have been refurbished, and one of the main highlights is the brand new Uniqlo Coffee space on the top floor. This is Uniqlo’s first-ever cafe, and customers will be able to purchase the brand’s all-new Uniqlo Original Blend Coffee here, in both hot and iced versions, for a very reasonable 200 yen.

Uniqlo Ginza is currently the only place in the world where you can drink Uniqlo-brand coffee, and there’ll be other items on the menu as well, like Geisha hand drip coffee for 450 yen and butter cookies from the long-established local pastry shop Ginza West.

This tie-up with the nearby confectionery shop is a good example of the new collaborative nature of the Uniqlo store, which works to promote neighboring businesses and celebrate the Ginza location. Other famous local businesses like stationery store Itoya, incense specialists Kyukyodo, craft shop Takumi, and even the world-renowned Kabukiza kabuki theater will feature on a lineup of new T-shirts and tote bags exclusive to the Ginza store.

The floor guide can be seen below, with the “Ginza Local Collaboration” range available on the second floor.

Other highlights to keep an eye out for in the revamped complex are the suit salon with specially trained staff to tailor your clothing, a fun new photo booth, and a flower shop, similar to the ones found at select Uniqlo stores like the Harajuku branch.

There’s a lot more to discover at the newly revamped store, so be sure to pop in and take a look at all the glitzy details if you’re ever in the neighborhood.

